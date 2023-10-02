New Lockheed Martin system will manage satellite constellations from the cloud using AI

Lockheed Martin just announced a new “Operations Center of the Future,” a new facility that the company hopes will make its growing constellations of Earth-orbiting satellites easier to manage. Situated near Denver, this facility is a major innovation in satellite operations, company representatives said, with the capacity to handle multiple space missions at once through a web-enabled, secure cloud framework. The operations center is fully funded by the company, and uses Lockheed’s Compass Mission Planning and Horizon Command and Control software systems. These software platforms have already been put into service on over 50 spacecraft missions spanning government contract work to research and commercial ventures. With this ground system incorporated into the new facility, the company says an individual operator could potentially oversee both individual satellites as well as entire heterogeneous satellite constellations of varying designs from virtually anywhere with an internet connection. Maria Demaree, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin Space’s National Security Space division, praised the facility’s advanced technology in a Lockheed statement. “The Operations Center of the Future’s next-generation AI, automation and cloud capabilities enable operators to remain closer to the mission than ever before, regardless of their physical location,” Demaree said.

