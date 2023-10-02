Biden Vows to Stand by Ukraine, Despite Budget Fiasco

President Joe Biden has vowed continued U.S. support for Ukraine, after further military funding was excluded from a last-minute congressional budget deal. The temporary measure, pushed through to avert a government shutdown, did not include $6bn (£4.92bn) in military aid for Kyiv – a top White House priority. Hardline Republicans oppose further military aid, with many openly opposing Mr Biden’s approach to the war. The U.S. has already supplied some $46bn (£37bn) in military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full scale invasion in February 2022. President Biden has requested another $24bn (£19bn). But Saturday’s temporary budget agreement – which will fund the U.S. federal government for 45 days – stripped out continued military funding for the time being.

