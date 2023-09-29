U.S. National Security Agency Unveils Artificial Intelligence Security Centre

The United States National Security Agency (NSA) has announced the creation of an artificial intelligence security center that will oversee the development and integration of AI capabilities within U.S. defense and intelligence services. The establishment of an AI security center follows an NSA study that identified securing AI models from theft and sabotage as a key national security challenge for the U.S., especially as generative AI technologies emerge with immense transformative potential for both good and bad actors.

Director of NSA and U.S. Cyber Command, General Paul Nakasone, said the U.S. maintains an advantage and that it should not be taken for granted with the growing threat that China poses. He said it was imperative that the US maintains its leadership in AI development and that malicious foreign actors be prevented from obtaining U.S. innovations in AI. In order to have AI security, Nakasone said , “we must build a robust understanding of AI vulnerabilities, foreign intelligence threats to these AI systems and ways to encounter the threat.” The U.S. intelligence and defense agencies already use AI, however, final decisions are still made by humans.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/29/us-national-security-agency-unveils-artificial-intelligence-security-centre