Mark Zuckerberg reveals Meta AI chatbot, his answer to ChatGPT

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled his firm’s new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant — Meta AI — his answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which will integrate with Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and, eventually, the company’s mixed reality devices. Speaking at the Meta Connect event on Sept. 27, Zuckerberg explained that Meta AI is powered by the company’s large language model, Llama 2, and has been built in partnership with Microsoft Bing to allow users access to real-time information from the internet. “Meta AI is your basic assistant that you can talk to like a person.” In addition to answering questions and talking with users, the newly unveiled bot can generate images, leveraging a new image generation tool called Emu that Meta trained on 1.1 billion pieces of data, including photos and captions shared by users on Facebook and Instagram. Noting Meta AI’s main point of difference from competitor ChatGPT, Zuckerberg said that, instead of creating a one-size-fits-all chatbot, Meta’s overarching strategy was to create different AI products for different use cases. As an example, he showed how Meta AI would be slightly different in each of the company’s social media apps, providing an example of how it could be added to group chats on Facebook Messenger to assist with organizing travel plans.

