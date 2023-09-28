Massive warehouse explosion in Uzbek capital leaves one dead and scores injured

At least one person was killed and 162 injured in a massive warehouse explosion in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, early on Thursday. morning. The situation is under control as workers continue efforts to extinguish the fire caused by the explosion. A teenager died at the scene and 24 of the people who were injured were admitted to hospitals.

The explosion happened in a warehouse near Tashkent’s airport. There are reports that a fire broke out in the warehouse after the facility was struck by lightning. The warehouse was owned by Inter Logistics LLC. Flights appeared to continue to depart and arrive from Tashkent’s airport into Thursday morning local time.

