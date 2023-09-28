Elon Musk Wins US Space Force Contract for Starshield

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has received its first contract from the US Space Force to provide customized satellite communications for the military under the company’s new Starshield program, extending the provocative billionaire’s role as a defense contractor. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is competing with 15 companies, including Viasat Inc., for $900 million in work orders through 2028 under the Space Force’s new “Proliferated Low Earth Orbit” contracts program, which is tapping into communications services of satellites orbiting from 100 miles to 1,000 miles (160 kilometers to 1,600 kilometers) above Earth. The Starshield service will be provided over SpaceX’s existing constellation of Starlink communications satellites.

The previously undisclosed “task order” adds to SpaceX’s growing portfolio of Pentagon business. That includes its competition against United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co., to send up national security payloads, as well as a June Pentagon contract of undisclosed value to provide Starlink satellite communications to the Ukraine military and a Falcon 9 launch of 13 satellites this month for the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency. Musk’s role in Ukraine received criticism after a new biography disclosed that he refused a request from Ukraine’s government to extend Starlink coverage to Russian-held Crimea to assist in a naval drone attack on Russian targets last year.

