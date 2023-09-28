The topic of artificial intelligence’s rising involvement in our digital world and its associated opportunities and challenges have been the main topics of discussion at many security conferences and events in recent times. There is little doubt that humankind is on the verge of an era of exponential technological advancement, and AI is leading the way in the emerging digital world. For cybersecurity, this tech trend has implications. In simple terms, artificial intelligence acts as a powerful catalyst and enabler for cybersecurity in our connected ecosystem. What is connected, needs to be secure and resilient. That encompasses almost every industry or vertical in the global economy. How does artificial intelligence and cybersecurity mesh to accomplish that endeavor? Computing systems that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly essential to cyber operations and have become a major emphasis area of cybersecurity research development. Security operators must be aware of everything on your system and be able to identify anomalies quickly, such as malware or misconfigurations, to stop breaches in today’s hyperconnected digital world. In a holistic sense, AI technologies can aid in defending against ransomware, social engineering, and malware that is becoming increasingly sophisticated and destructive.

Full commentary : A Primer On Artificial Intelligence And Cybersecurity.