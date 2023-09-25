Joe Biden, the president of the United States, is set to announce the opening of new embassies on the Cook Islands and Niue as part of a charm offensive to block Chinese inroads into the South Pacific.

The announcement about the new diplomatic missions on Sunday came as Biden prepared to welcome Pacific Island leaders to Washington, DC, for a two-day US-Pacific Island Forum Summit, where the talk is expected to be focused on the impact of climate change in the region.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/25/us-to-open-embassies-in-the-cook-islands-niue