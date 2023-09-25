New Bill Would Give the Government Oversight of Critical AI Use Cases

The Algorithmic Accountability Act of 2023, gives the Federal Trade Commission new authority to regulate how AI algorithms make critical decisions in areas like housing, credit, education and more. The legislation tasks the Federal Trade Commission to create regulations that provide companies operating these AI systems with concrete assessment instructions and procedures for ongoing evaluation. Under the bill, the FTC would publish annually an anonymized report to create an accessible repository of automated critical decision data for consumers and advocates to access.

Read more: https://www.nextgov.com/artificial-intelligence/2023/09/new-bill-would-give-government-oversight-critical-ai-use-cases/390560/