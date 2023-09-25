China Defends South China Sea ‘Floating Barrier’ as Manila Eyes its Removal

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has defended the installation of a “floating barrier” in a disputed area in the South China Sea, saying it’s coast guard took necessary measures in accordance with the law to drive away a Philippine vessel. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said the barrier was a violation of international law and the Philippines would “take all appropriate measures to protect our country’s sovereignty and the livelihood of our fisherfolk”.

