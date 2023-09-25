In today’s business landscape, traditional industries—or those that predate much of modern-day technology such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, home services, and transportation—face the obstacle of keeping up with an ever-changing array of digital tools that often take extra time to trickle down to all sectors. A prominent example of these tools is artificial intelligence (AI)—software that is used to analyze vast amounts of data in order to detect patterns, anomalies, and more, then automates decision making or content generation based on those insights at record speeds. By harnessing the capabilities of AI, businesses in these ‘traditional’ sectors can unlock new realms of efficiency, innovation, and customer-centricity, ultimately paving the way for exponential growth and competitive advantage. One of the most significant advantages AI brings to traditional industries is its ability to enhance operational efficiency. By analyzing data and effortlessly recommending content, AI-powered systems can point out patterns and predict trends, then automate repetitive tasks so talented labor can be used elsewhere. Thus, businesses streamline processes, reduce costs, and optimize resource allocation across the board. According to 2022 data from PwC, AI is expected to boost overall employee productivity by approximately 40% by 2035. For manufacturers, this means minimizing downtime and automating production schedules, while healthcare providers can leverage AI to improve diagnosis accuracy and patient care, allowing them to make those critical decisions faster than ever.

Full commentary : Can artificial intelligence give traditional industries wings?