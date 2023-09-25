Bot Swarm: Attacks From Middle East & Africa Are Notably Up

The number of reported bot attacks originating from the Middle East and Africa increased over the past year, totaling 34% of all attacks reported in a survey of US and UK businesses. The research showed that e-commerce was the most-attacked sector, with 28% of online retailers reporting bot attacks originating from the Middle East last year. For attacks originating from Africa, e-commerce (16%) was the highest, followed by online gaming (15%) and financial services (13%).

