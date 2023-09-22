Car Cybersecurity Study Shows Drop in Critical Vulnerabilities Over Past Decade

An automotive cybersecurity study shows that critical-risk vulnerabilities have decreased in the past decade due to the industry placing increasing importance on cybersecurity. In terms of impact, the percentage of car vulnerabilities with a critical rating went from 25% of the total in 2016, to 10% in 2018, and 12% in 2022. In terms of likelihood of exploitation, critical vulnerabilities went from 7% of the total in 2016 to 1% in 2022. This suggests that vulnerabilities are becoming more difficult to exploit or “the vectors to discover vulnerabilities are becoming less remote.”

