Poland will stop providing weapons to Ukraine as dispute over grain imports deepens

Poland announced Wednesday it would stop providing weapons to Ukraine as a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports is causing a growing dispute between the two countries. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on social media that weapons will no longer be transferred to Ukraine because the country is now arming Poland.

Poland had been one of Ukraine’s prime backers since the Russian invasion of the country, alongside multiple former Eastern bloc nations who feared their countries could be next if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expansionist war continued. The two nations now have tension over the ban on Ukrainian grain. The ban was put in place earlier this year by some European Union nations to protect local farmers from being undercut by the low prices of Ukrainian grain. The EU announced plans to suspend the plan last week, but Poland, Hungary and Slovakia said they intended to keep the restrictions in place. This caused Ukraine to protest and file lawsuits against all three countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke out against the ban on Wednesday, implying that the nations involved were helping set the stage for Moscow. This sparked immediate condemnation from Poland. Poland will not prevent the passage of Ukrainian grain through Poland, however Morawiecki was firm in not risking the destabilization of the Polish market by accepting grain imports.

