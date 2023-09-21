MGM Resorts Computers Back Up After 10 Days as Analysts Eye Effects of Casino Cyberattacks

MGM Resorts began operating normally after detecting a cyber attack on September 10 that prompted a computer shutdown to attempt to shield data from the attackers. The cyberattack data would include hotel reservations and credit card processing.

A rival casino, Caesars Entertainment disclosed last week that it was hit by a cyberattack on September 7 and said its casino and online operations were not disrupted, however, it could not guarantee that personal information of tens of millions of customers had not been compromised. Caesars is reported to have paid $15 million of a $30 million ransom to a cyber group called Scattered Spider for a promise to secure any data. The details of the MGM breach were not immediately disclosed. There were similarities between the two attacks, however, it is not clear if Scattered Spider carried out both attacks. Both companies are expected to disclose the financial effects of the attacks in quarterly reports next month to the SEC. After the attacks, casinos are being urged to increase cybersecurity measures for their systems.

