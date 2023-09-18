Using AI In Cybersecurity: Exploring The Advantages And Risks

Recently, research firm Cybersecurity Ventures shared its “Top 10 Cybersecurity Predictions And Statistics For 2023,” which unveiled the alarming fact that global cybercrime financial damage will reach $8 trillion​​ in 2023 and $10.5 trillion ​​by 2025. These figures, if viewed as a country, “would be the world’s third-largest economy after the U.S. and China.” Although these and other cybercrime statistics cited in the article are staggering, the organizations and individuals fighting cybercrime now have an ally that offers ever-increasing capabilities: artificial intelligence (AI). Of course, cybercriminals often use AI for their own purposes, including creating new malware and hacking tools, automating phishing attacks, searching for loopholes in security, and using deepfake technology and malicious bots to impersonate people. But at the same time, AI enables us to fight back better than ever before. AI monitors and analyzes behavior patterns in its assigned areas and identifies anomalies, including new users, unusual login activity and IP addresses, permission changes on files, folders and other resources, and copying or deleting large volumes of data. AI compares the anomalies it detects to its knowledge base and predicts the potential next steps and likely outcomes​ of the unusual behavior.

