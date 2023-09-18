Iranian Official Says Prisoner Exchange with U.S. is Expected Monday

A prisoner swap between the United States and Iran was expected to take place on Monday, according to a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, after two years of high-stakes negotiations. As a part of the deal, the U.S. had agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue and dismiss federal charges against several Iranians accused of violating U.S. sanctions. It is said that Iranians, several of whom are permanent residents of the United States, were expected to be released. Five American prisoners, some of whom had been held for years in Evin Prison, one of the most notorious detention centers in Iran, were expected to be released as part of the deal.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/18/us/politics/iran-us-prisoner-release.html