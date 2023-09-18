ICS Security Firm Dragos Raises $74 Million in Series D Extension

On Monday, Dragos, a company that specializes in protecting industrial control systems (ICS) and other operational technology (OT) against cyber threats, announced raising $74 million as part of a Series D extension funding round. This latest funding, led by WestCap, brings the Series D round to $274 million, and the total raised by Dragos to roughly $440 million. The company said the new investment will be used for additional go-to-market initiatives, to accelerate its expansion in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the APAC region, as well as for its expansion across various industries. Dragos has developed an ICS/OT security platform that provides asset visibility and inventory, vulnerability management, threat detection, and incident response capabilities.

