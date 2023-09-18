Finland’s President, No Stranger to Russia, Warns Europe About Complacency

President Biden has consulted the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, the person considered most responsible for bringing his country into the NATO alliance, about Russia and its President, Vladimir V. Putin. In a long interview, Mr. Niinisto warned European leaders and citizens not to become complacent over the risks of escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The war in Ukraine will last a long time, he said, and wars can take unexpected paths, even toward the use of nuclear weapons.

