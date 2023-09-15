Conversational AI vs. generative AI: What’s the difference?

AI is a large umbrella with various applications underneath. Two prominent branches have emerged under this umbrella — conversational AI and generative AI. While conversational AI and generative AI may work together, they have distinct differences and capabilities. Artificial intelligence (AI) changed the way humans interact with machines by offering benefits such as automating mundane tasks and generating content. AI has ushered in a new era of human-computer collaboration as businesses embrace this technology to improve processes and efficiency. Learn the differences between conversational AI and generative AI, and how they work together. What is conversational AI? Conversational AI is a technology that helps machines interact and engage with humans in a more natural way. The interactions are like a conversation with back-and-forth communication. This technology is used in applications such as chatbots, messaging apps and virtual assistants. Examples of popular conversational AI applications include Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. What is generative AI? Generative AI enables users to create new content — such as animation, text, images and sounds — using machine learning algorithms and the data the technology is trained on. Generative AI uses deep learning and neural networks to create outputs. Examples of popular generative AI applications include ChatGPT, Google Bard and Jasper AI.

