China Conducts Major Military Exercises in Western Pacific

China launched large-scale military drills in the Western Pacific this week, deploying an aircraft carrier and dozens of naval ships and warplanes. The drills appear to simulate a blockade of Taiwan, and are a show of force aimed at pushing back at U.S. pressure. The joint exercises come after the United States conducted a series of military drills across the region in recent weeks with allies like Japan, Australia and the Philippines.

