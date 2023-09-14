Nationwide blackout across Nigeria after power grid collapse

Widespread power blackouts across Nigeria have followed a “total system collapse” on Thursday. The outage affected all of Nigeria’s 36 states and its capital, Abuja. The grid has collapsed many times, and it is not clear when power will be restored.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company supplies electricity to south-eastern Nigeria described the issue as a total system collapse, resulting in an inability to provide service to customers. Power generation fell to zero on Thursday, and had risen to 273 megawatts by 10:30 GMT. The daily average of power generation is 4,100MW. The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company said power should be restored as soon as the national grid is powered back. In 2022, Nigeria’s electric grid collapsed at least four times due to alleged technical problems.

