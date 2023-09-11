Russia Targets Ukraine’s Capital With Barrage of Drones

Ukraine’s military said on Sunday that it had foiled a large Russian drone attack on the capital, Kyiv, overnight. This attack was aimed at terrorizing and demoralizing the local population. The military said it shot down 26 of the 33 drones launched at the capital. The fate of the other seven drones was unclear. Blast waves and falling debris wounded four people and damaged dozens of houses and residential buildings, according to local military authorities. Sunday’s attacks followed an increasingly familiar pattern of dueling aerial assaults, in which areas of Ukraine and Russia are both targeted nearly simultaneously.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/10/world/europe/russia-ukraine-kyiv-drones.html