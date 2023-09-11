Pentagon leadership will begin reviewing plans to implement zero-trust measures across the military, as cybersecurity officials eye a 2027 deadline. Zero trust is a different paradigm for cybersecurity — one that assumes networks are always at risk or already jeopardized, requiring constant validation of devices, users and their virtual reach. The push to beef up digital defenses comes as the U.S. prepares for potential conflict with Russia or China.

Read more: https://www.c4isrnet.com/cyber/2023/09/08/pentagon-to-review-zero-trust-blueprints-across-military-services/