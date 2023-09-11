The Associated Press is informing some AP Stylebook customers that their information has been compromised as a result of a data breach impacting an old website. The AP Stylebook is hosted on apstylebook.com, however an old version was still available on a different website. Threat actors hacked into the old site and managed to obtain the information of more than 220 customers, including their name, postal address, email address, phone number, and user ID. In some cases, customers also provided social security numbers or taxpayer IDs, which may have also been stolen by hackers. In response to the incident, the old website was shut down and AP also managed to disable the phishing site a few days after the attack came to light.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/associated-press-stylebook-users-targeted-in-phishing-attack-following-data-breach/