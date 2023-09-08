API Vulnerabilities: 74% of Organizations Report Multiple Breaches

API security company Traceable has unveiled its 2023 State of API Security Report. The study exposes critical vulnerabilities and their far-reaching consequences. The report, based on insights from 1629 cybersecurity experts across the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, paints a concerning picture of the API security landscape. One of the most alarming revelations is the sharp increase in API-related data breaches. Within the past two years, 60% of organizations surveyed reported at least one breach, with a substantial 74% experiencing three or more incidents. DDoS attackers accounted for 38% of the breaches. The research also highlights a lack of understanding and confidence in API security. The effectiveness of traditional security solutions in distinguishing genuine from fraudulent API activity is also being doubted. In the next two years, 61% of respondents anticipate escalating API-related risks.

