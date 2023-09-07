The United States announced it will supply depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine as a portion of its $1bn military and humanitarian aid package. Russia condemned the move to equip the US Abrams tanks with the munitions that can pierce armor. The announcement came after the alleged missile attack perpetrated by Russia that killed 17 people on a market street.

Overnight, suspected Ukrainian drone attacks were reported on the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and close to Moscow. The announcement of the new security package for Ukraine came during the Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv. The uranium tank rounds are for M1 Abrams tanks and are due to be delivered later this year. Depleted uranium is very dense and can be used to reinforce the plating on tanks, or put on the tips of bullets, mortar rounds and tank shells. Through this, the bullets can penetrate conventional tank armor. The US will also provide anti-armor systems, ammunition for Himars missiles and tactical air navigation systems.

Read More: US to arm Kyiv with depleted uranium tank shells