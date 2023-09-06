At least 17 people were killed after a Russian missile struck a market in a town in Donetsk, the eastern Ukrainian region. The attack in Kostiantynivka was one of the worst attacks in months and resulted in 32 other people who were wounded. Russian missile attacks on civilian areas are regular, however death tolls this high are unusual.

Kostiantynivka is close to the front lines around Bakhmut and military personnel are frequently in the city. The explosion occurred in the middle of a busy street as civilians were walking around. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky branded the attack as “utter inhumanity.” The attack occurred hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Kyiv for his third visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Blinken is scheduled to receive reports of Ukrainian efforts to regain land around Bakhmut in a meeting with Zelensky.

Read More: Russian missile strikes eastern Ukraine market, killing 17, in one of the worst attacks in months