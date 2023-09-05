U.S. should use Nvidia’s powerful chips as a ‘chokepoint’ to force adoption of A.I. rules, DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman says

One of the leading figures in A.I. wants Washington to force the rest of the world to follow its lead on regulating the new technology—and use Nvidia to do it. Nvidia’s processors are key to training the large language models that power A.I. bots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. That makes the company’s products “an incredibly practical chokepoint that would allow the U.S. to impose itself on all other actors” in A.I., Mustafa Suleyman, cofounder of DeepMind and Inflection AI, told the Financial Times in an interview published Friday. In July, Inflection joined six other companies, including Google, Microsoft, Meta and OpenAI, at the White House to commit to managing A.I. risks. The pledges include promises to rigorously test A.I. models before releasing them to the public, invest in cybersecurity, and develop measures to reveal when content is A.I.-generated. “The U.S. should mandate that any consumer of Nvidia chips signs up to at least the voluntary commitments—and more likely, more than that,” Suleyman told the Financial Times, referring to the promises made at the White House. Nvidia declined to comment. In 2010, Suleyman co-founded DeepMind, which Google acquired in 2015.

