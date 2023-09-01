Meta releases a data set to probe computer vision models for biases

Continuing on its open source tear, Meta today released a new AI benchmark, FACET, designed to evaluate the “fairness” of AI models that classify and detect things in photos and videos, including people. Made up of 32,000 images containing 50,000 people labeled by human annotators, FACET — a tortured acronym for “FAirness in Computer Vision EvaluaTion” — accounts for classes related to occupations and activities like “basketball player,” “disc jockey” and “doctor” in addition to demographic and physical attributes, allowing for what Meta describes as “deep” evaluations of biases against those classes. “By releasing FACET, our goal is to enable researchers and practitioners to perform similar benchmarking to better understand the disparities present in their own models and monitor the impact of mitigations put in place to address fairness concerns,” Meta wrote in a blog post shared with TechCrunch. “We encourage researchers to use FACET to benchmark fairness across other vision and multimodal tasks.” Certainly, benchmarks to probe for biases in computer vision algorithms aren’t new. Meta itself released one several years ago to surface age, gender and skin tone discrimination in both computer vision and audio machine learning models. And a number of studies have been conducted on computer vision models to determine whether they’re biased against certain demographic groups.

