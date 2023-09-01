Japan Looks to Boost Defense Budget by 13% and Add New Missiles

On Thursday, Japan’s Defense Ministry asked for a 13% budget increase next fiscal year, adding anti missile systems and boosting maintenance for their military. This budget is a record, and it reflects the rising tensions between the U.S. and China. Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has eased away from Tokyo’s traditional defense-only stance to take on a more active role in regional security in support of the country’s main ally, which is the United States.

