Iranian, Four Iraqis Jailed for Life for Killing of U.S. Citizen in Baghdad

An Iranian man and four Iraqis were given life in prison for the 2022 killing of U.S. citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad. Troell had been living in Baghdad with his family where he worked as an English teacher. Troell was killed after an attempted abduction last November. The men “confessed” to murder and said they had planned to kidnap Troell for ransom but did not mean to kill him. The U.S. State Department welcomed the sentencing. While the security situation in Iraq has improved since Baghdad declared victory over the armed group ISIL (ISIS), violence still exists.

