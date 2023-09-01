5 ways CISOs can prepare for generative AI’s security challenges and opportunities

With generative AI tools like ChatGPT proliferating across enterprises, CISOs have to strike a very difficult balance: Performance gains versus unknown risks. Gen AI is delivering greater precision to cybersecurity but also being weaponized into new attack tools such as FraudGPT that advertise their ease of use for the next generation of attackers. Solving the question of performance versus risk is proving a growth catalyst for cybersecurity spending. The market value of gen AI-based cybersecurity platforms, systems and solutions is expected to rise to $11.2 billion in 2032 from $1.6 billion in 2022. Canalys expects generative AI to support more than 70% of businesses’ cybersecurity operations within five years. Gen AI attack strategies are focused on getting control of identities first. According to Gartner, human error in managing access privileges and identities caused 75% of security failures, up from 50% two years ago. Using gen AI to force human errors is one of the goals of attackers. VentureBeat interviewed Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike, to gain insights into how the cybersecurity leader is helping its customers take on the challenges of new, more lethal attacks that defy existing detection and response technologies.

