Ohio History Organization Says Personal Information Stolen in Ransomware Attack

Ohio History Connection (OHC) , a nonprofit organization that manages the Ohio History Center and 50 other museums and sites across the state, has confirmed that personal information was stolen in a ransomware attack and later posted online. The attackers demanded millions of dollars to be paid as ransom, which OHC did not pay. The compromised information includes names, addresses, and Social Security numbers of current and former employees, as well as third party vendors that provided services to the organization. It is estimated that 7,600 people may have been impacted by the incident.

OHC said it reported the attack to authorities and has retained an IT consulting firm to help with the investigation. The organization also said it moved most of its data to cloud-based services and has implemented new security systems. It was found that LockBit was responsible for this attack.

