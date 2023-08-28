Japan has summoned China’s ambassador after businesses were inundated by ‘harassment’ phone calls following the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Last week, China banned all seafood from its neighbor after Japan began releasing cooling water from the stricken Fukushima plant, which Tokyo and the UN’s nuclear watchdog have said is safe. Since then, randomly chosen Japanese businesses ranging from bakeries to aquariums have reportedly received thousands of sometimes abusive crank calls believed to be from Chinese numbers. Japan’s embassy over the weekend urged the tens of thousands of Japanese living in China to keep a low profile and not talk loudly in public. It has increased security measures outside Japanese schools and diplomatic missions in China.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/28/japan-summons-china-ambassador-over-fukushima-harassment-calls