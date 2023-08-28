How to minimize data risk for generative AI and LLMs in the enterprise

Enterprises have quickly recognized the power of generative AI to uncover new ideas and increase both developer and non-developer productivity. But pushing sensitive and proprietary data into publicly hosted large language models (LLMs) creates significant risks in security, privacy and governance. Businesses need to address these risks before they can start to see any benefit from these powerful new technologies. As IDC notes, enterprises have legitimate concerns that LLMs may “learn” from their prompts and disclose proprietary information to other businesses that enter similar prompts. Businesses also worry that any sensitive data they share could be stored online and exposed to hackers or accidentally made public. That makes feeding data and prompts into publicly hosted LLMs a nonstarter for most enterprises, especially those operating in regulated spaces. So, how can companies extract value from LLMs while sufficiently mitigating the risks? Instead of sending your data out to an LLM, bring the LLM to your data. This is the model most enterprises will use to balance the need for innovation with the importance of keeping customer PII and other sensitive data secure. Most large businesses already maintain a strong security and governance boundary around their data, and they should host and deploy LLMs within that protected environment.

