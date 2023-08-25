Critical Insight Reports Fewer Cybersecurity Breaches in Health Care, Yet Victim Numbers Are Up in 2023

A new study by cybersecurity firm Critical Insight noted that the number of breaches against health care facilities is down, but there is an increase in the number of individuals who have been attacked. Individual records compromised are the highest they’ve ever been in a 6 month period. Further, the study says that the attackers are focusing more on extortion, not just denial of service tactics.

Hackers are also moving to attack third-party organizations, as they are “targeting the weakest links and vulnerable points in the supply chain.”

Read more: https://www.techrepublic.com/article/health-care-cybersecurity-study/