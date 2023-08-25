Cloud Hosting Firms Hit by Devastating Ransomware Attack

Danish cloud hosting firms, CloudNordic and Azero have suffered ransomware attacks that resulted in most customer data being stolen and systems and servers rendered inaccessible. The companies believe the attack happened while they were transferring servers from one data center to another. The attacks gained access to the company’s central administration and backup systems and managed to encrypt all stored data. The only reassurance the companies were able to provide is that they lack evidence of the attackers accessing sensitive information before encrypting it. The companies reported they do not intend to pay the ransom and have told the police about the attack. This attack has the possibility of ending both companies.

