More Than Half of Browser Extensions Pose Security Risks

A new study has found that many browser extensions have access to high levels of content and present risks such as data theft and compliance issues. Spin.AI recently conducted a risk assessment on about 300,000 browser extensions in use within enterprise environments. The focus was on Chromium-based browser extensions. The study showed 51% of all installed extensions were high risk. The extensions had the ability to capture sensitive data from enterprise apps, run malicious JavaScript, and send protected data to external parties.

