Meta to Roll Out End-to-End Encryption for Messenger by the End of 2023

Meta announced the official expansion of its end-to-end encryption (E2EE) testing for Messenger chats. The plan is to implement default E2EE as a new security measure for all Messenger users by the end of 2023. The process has taken longer than Meta planned because of certain challenges, however, the company was able to use what it learned from the process of previously upgrading Messenger and from WhatApp’s E2EE implementation at a large scale. As they continue to increase the scale of their tests, and prepare to release the service, users will have to update their app to access default E2EE.

Read more: https://www.zdnet.com/article/meta-to-roll-out-end-to-end-encryption-for-messenger/