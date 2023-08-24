Chinese Startup Debuts World’s First Mass-Produced Humanoid Robot at WAIC

Fourier Intelligence’s striking humanoid robot, GR-1, made a remarkable debut at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai in July. This jet-black marvel captured the attention of the global technology community, showcasing the immense potential of bipedal robots. Amid the buzz surrounding AI software, the Chinese-designed GR-1 garnered attention by demonstrating its ability to walk at 5 km/h on two legs while carrying a 50 kg load. This breakthrough highlighted the prowess of bipedal robots in the evolving tech landscape. The unexpected triumph of unveiling GR-1 marked a transformative phase for Shanghai-based startup Fourier Intelligence. Originating in 2015 with a focus on rehabilitation robotics, the company has since diversified its offerings. From smart exercise bikes to wireless robotic gloves and computer-guided devices aiding movement restoration, Fourier’s portfolio has expanded significantly. Alex Gu aligns with Telsa CEO Elon Musk’s vision for humanoid robots as tools for mundane tasks and companionship. Musk has been quoted saying, “”There will probably be far more robots than humans in the future.” Gu also recognizes the potential of large language models (LLMs), such as those underlying AI chatbots like ChatGPT. LLMs could grant robots logical reasoning abilities, enhancing their human-like qualities.

