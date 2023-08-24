Attackers Exploited WinRAR Zero-Day for Months to Steal Money from Brokers (CVE-2023-38831)

Financially motivated attacks have exploited a zero-day vulnerability in WinRaR to trick traders into installing malware. This malware allows them to steal money from broker accounts. The attackers are able to create a modified RAR or ZIP archive containing harmless and malicious files. When these files are opened malware gets installed, which allows the attackers to gain access to the victim’s computer. Fortunately, a fix is available in the latest WinRaR update.

