AI will force billions of workers worldwide to master new skills as tech revolution heats up

The proliferation of artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT will likely mean 40% of the global workforce will need to reskill over the next three years as companies integrate the technology, a recent study found. The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) published a study this month detailing how the growth of AI has created a “pivotal point in the world of work and there’s a massive opportunity in front of HR leaders,” but the tech has also left questions about how it will affect workforces. A report from Goldman Sachs in March found that generative AI could replace and affect 300 million jobs around the world. Another study from outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas found that AI chatbot ChatGPt could replace at least 4.8 million American jobs. The figures have caused some anxiety, including in fields most likely affected by the technology, such as customer service representatives, technical writers and data entry clerks. The IBM study surveyed 3,000 C-level executives from 28 countries to help shed light on persistent workforce questions, and found executives estimated 40% of their workforce will need to reskill in order to keep up with companies implementing AI platforms into day-to-day responsibilities. The executives’ estimations translate to roughly 1.4 billion of the 3.4 billion people in the world’s workforce who need to reskill, the study found using World Bank statistics.

