US Gov Warns of Foreign Intelligence Cyberattacks Against US Space Industry

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) issued an advisory for the US space industry. The agencies warn that the US space industry’s rapid growth has made it a likely target for foreign intelligence entities (FIEs).

The alert warns that threat actors could impact the revenues of US space sector companies by leaking intellectual property or stealing innovations. Threat actors may also seek to disrupt US satellite communications systems and threaten the US’s ability to provide critical services through cyberattacks and supply chain exploitations. The agencies noted FIEs may also target the sector through offers for joint ventures, investment efforts, employee poaching, or visit requests from unfamiliar parties. The advisory suggests that US space organizations should improve resiliency and security across the board and that they should report any suspicious activity should to law enforcement.

