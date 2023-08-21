Are you prepared for the rise of the artificial intelligence CISO?

It’s inevitable that AI systems will be tasked with more and more cybersecurity responsibilities. It is time to start thinking about how the roles of human CISOs and AI will evolve. If one were to solicit a list of the developments most often on the mind of CISOs, AI would certainly be near the top and will continue to be for years to come. After all, there is clear evidence that CISOs and cybersecurity professionals more broadly simultaneously see immense risk, opportunity, and potential prosperity in the adoption of machine learning (ML) and other AI developments across every dimension of private enterprise. Moreover, AI is already deployed by over a third of companies according to the 2022 IBM Global AI Adoption Index and at least 40% of other companies are considering potential uses. If AI is going to be a central pillar of cybersecurity developments for the foreseeable future, it’s worth talking about an oddity found in the discourse about its utility. Specifically, much of what is written about AI and cybersecurity splits apart the roles of human operators and the machine systems that will ideally resolve many of the digital world’s security and economic challenges. The interaction between machines and humans is seen in quite dualistic terms. Simply put, this means that machines are tools that offer specialized advantages in diverse areas, while humans retain substantial amounts of operational control.

