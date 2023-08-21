African Cybercrime Operations Shut Down in Law Enforcement Operation

Interpol and Afripol have participated together in a months-long operation that has resulted in 14 suspected cybercriminals being arrested and over 20,000 suspicious computer networks shut down. The law enforcement operation covered 25 African countries.

Law enforcement arrested three suspects in Cameroon and took down two Cameroonian Dark Web websites, 615 Kenyan malware posters and arrested one suspect in Nigeria. Additionally, 185 IP addresses in Gambia were shut down due to malicious activity and two money mules were arrested in Mauritius. The operation first launched in April and is called Africa Cyber Surge II operation. The operation was led by Interpol’s Cybercrime Directorate under the Interpol Africa Cybercrime Operations desk and Interpol’s Support Program for the African Union. The investigation utilized private sector intelligence to identify networks that were responsible for financial losses of greater than $40 million. The operation has strengthened the cybercrime departments in member countries and created partnerships with stakeholders, leading to a reduction in the global impact of cybercrime according to Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock.

