UN says N Korea Expanding Military Programs while People Suffer

North Korea has been accused of letting its people go hungry as it devotes more resources to developing its nuclear weapons program and upgrading its military. The Security Council session was the first on the issue in six years. During the hearing, the council members criticized the deterioration of living conditions and human rights in North Korea. No delegates from Pyongyang attended the session, however, representatives from China and Russia argued that the Security Council was not the place to review North Korean human rights issues.

