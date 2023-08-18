5 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

There have been a spree of attacks on LinkedIn accounts. In some cases the attacks have demanded a small ransom from the user to regain access and threatened to permanently delete the account. Though LinkedIn has not yet commented on the attacks, it has affected people worldwide over the last few weeks. LinkedIn is no stranger to being a target of cyberattacks. This is likely due to its recognizability and widespread use in the corporate world. Due to the potential scope and seriousness of breaches, Cyberint is recommending that users log in to accounts and confirm access promptly.

Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/attacks-breaches/linkedin-suffers-significant-wave-of-account-hacks