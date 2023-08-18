Cyber Defenders Lead the AI Arms Race for Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools have yet to be meaningfully integrated into cyber attacks, while defenders have been using them to greater effect. The only threat actor consistently wielding AI today is DRAGONBRIDGE, which maintains vast social media operations in order to spread messaging aligned with the political interests of the People’s Republic of China. Cyber defenders have wasted no time at all warming up to AI tools. The challenge for the defenders will be to fully capitalize their advantage before the attackers start to catch up.

