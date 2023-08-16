Ukrainian prisoners of war say they were tortured at Russian prison

Former Ukrainian detainees who were released in prisoner exchanges have alleged that they were subjected to torture, including beatings and electric shocks, while in custody at a detention facility in Russia. The detainees claimed that Russian officers and guards at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility Number Two in Taganrog were involved in physical and psychological abuse. The allegations include repeated beatings, electric shocks, threats, intimidation, and withholding of medical assistance and food. The Russian government has not allowed outside organizations, including the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to visit the facility. While the allegations cannot be independently verified, details have been shared with human rights groups and corroborated by other detainees. The Russian authorities have denied torturing or mistreating captives. It is estimated that up to 10,000 captives remain in Russian custody from the conflict with Ukraine.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66453692